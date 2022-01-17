Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.60

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.60 and last traded at C$7.36, with a volume of 179133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.49.

BNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bonterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$253.04 million and a P/E ratio of 1.46.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$64.46 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

