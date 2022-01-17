Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,937 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Boston Properties worth $25,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,832,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,616,389,000 after purchasing an additional 193,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,254,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,655,000 after purchasing an additional 262,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,868,000 after purchasing an additional 312,160 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,315,000 after purchasing an additional 452,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,347,000 after purchasing an additional 64,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $125.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.45 and a 1 year high of $128.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

