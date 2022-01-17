Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $266,243.68 and approximately $65,841.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

