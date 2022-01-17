BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 404 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) received a GBX 404 ($5.48) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 121.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BP.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 590 ($8.01) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 550 ($7.47) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.57) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.50) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 182 ($2.47). 1,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,612. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 1 year low of GBX 181 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.71). The firm has a market cap of £36.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 188.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

