Bridge City Capital LLC Acquires 6,692 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 132,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after buying an additional 41,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 87,665 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,140. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.40. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on OLLI shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

