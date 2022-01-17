Bridge City Capital LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,750 shares during the quarter. A10 Networks makes up 1.4% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.30% of A10 Networks worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at $93,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

A10 Networks stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 749,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,210. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.05. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $62,753.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 25,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $367,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,618,304 shares of company stock worth $40,969,988. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

