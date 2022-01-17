Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Stock Position Raised by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,397 shares during the period. Brigham Minerals comprises about 2.4% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned about 2.18% of Brigham Minerals worth $23,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,770,000 after purchasing an additional 612,887 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,887,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 145,695 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

MNRL opened at $22.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,454.41%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $181,583.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $523,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brigham Minerals Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

