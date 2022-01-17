BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Short Interest Down 54.6% in December

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the December 15th total of 7,210,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BSIG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.44. 525,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,910. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.78.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

