British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,080.50

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,080.50 ($41.81) and last traded at GBX 3,080 ($41.81), with a volume of 332603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,975 ($40.38).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.22) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($42.08) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($44.12) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.79) to GBX 3,400 ($46.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,542.90 ($48.09).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,693.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,682.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.73) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.12%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 0.78%.

About British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

