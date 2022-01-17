British Land (LON:BLND) Reaches New 52-Week High at $554.40

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 554.40 ($7.53) and last traded at GBX 553.20 ($7.51), with a volume of 278571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 544 ($7.38).

BLND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.79) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.79) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 618 ($8.39) to GBX 650 ($8.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on British Land from GBX 585 ($7.94) to GBX 630 ($8.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.79) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 538.33 ($7.31).

Get British Land alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 73.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 525.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 514.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 10.32 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. This represents a yield of 1.94%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.03%.

In related news, insider Loraine Woodhouse bought 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 526 ($7.14) per share, with a total value of £24,848.24 ($33,729.12).

About British Land (LON:BLND)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.