Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report issued on Friday, January 14th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas expects that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the year.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $23.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.97%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

