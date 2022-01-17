Brokerages Anticipate Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. Clipper Realty posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clipper Realty.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE CLPR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 68,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,480. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.47 million, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after buying an additional 430,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 49.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the second quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 6,281.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 23,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.