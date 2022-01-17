Brokerages Anticipate Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will report $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Investar reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $25.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 476.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 112,463 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISTR traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,456. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. Investar has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $195.38 million, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

