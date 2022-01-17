Brokerages Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is $0.28. Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.03 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on TCMD shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $356.42 million, a P/E ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.52. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,300.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,040 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,049.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after buying an additional 203,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after buying an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after buying an additional 112,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,523,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

