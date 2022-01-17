Brokerages Anticipate TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to Post $2.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $2.33. TotalEnergies posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 339.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full-year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $7.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $8.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $54.73 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.91) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.95) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a report on Thursday. AlphaValue raised TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $57.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $57.17. The company has a market capitalization of $151.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

