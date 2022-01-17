Brokerages Anticipate Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) to announce $20.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $70.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.90 million to $70.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $83.40 million, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $84.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valens Semiconductor.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million.

VLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valens Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,695,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLN stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.34. Valens Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valens Semiconductor (VLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.