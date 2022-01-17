Brokerages Expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.09. BlackLine posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BlackLine.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.89.

Shares of BL stock opened at $88.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $87.08 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,334 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $2,625,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 29,575 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $3,692,143.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,460 shares of company stock valued at $19,857,531. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,165,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,184,000 after buying an additional 42,670 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackLine (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.