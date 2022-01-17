Brokerages Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.61. Camping World posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 73.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 45.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Camping World by 17.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Camping World by 16.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Camping World by 47.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $37.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 3.00. Camping World has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

