Brokerages Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.78 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will post $5.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $6.03 billion. Cummins reported sales of $5.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $23.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.81 billion to $24.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $25.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.26 billion to $26.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.64.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI stock opened at $237.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. Cummins has a 1 year low of $203.38 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.05.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

