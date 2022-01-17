Brokerages Expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $301.95 Million

Analysts expect that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will post $301.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $369.00 million. Denbury reported sales of $197.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $840.90 million to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $343.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.57 million. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%.

Several analysts have commented on DEN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Denbury currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury stock opened at $76.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 3.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.50. Denbury has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $91.30.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.