Brokerages Expect Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dutch Bros.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on BROS. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.17. 1,841,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,010. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,848,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $7,798,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $843,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dutch Bros (BROS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.