Brokerages Expect Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on BROS. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.17. 1,841,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,010. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,848,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $7,798,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $843,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dutch Bros (BROS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.