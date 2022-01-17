Brokerages Expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). LightPath Technologies reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.61. 100,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,010. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $70.46 million, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 66.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 120,870 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 363.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 148,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

