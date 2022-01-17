Brokerages Expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $269.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to post $269.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $267.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $271.93 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $258.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of MMSI opened at $57.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 76.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 29,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

