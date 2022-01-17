Brokerages Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Analysts expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.12). Nutanix reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $29.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.57. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 22,375 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $679,976.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 27,836 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth $6,097,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 112,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

