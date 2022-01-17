Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chevron Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Analysts at Truist Securities raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chevron in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.34. Truist Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $128.96 on Monday. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $84.57 and a fifty-two week high of $129.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 475,801 shares of company stock worth $55,502,677. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

