Brokers Issue Forecasts for Trane Technologies plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Trane Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will earn $6.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.85.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.31.

Shares of TT opened at $180.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.47. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $137.98 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

