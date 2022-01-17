Brokers Offer Predictions for Akoustis Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $5.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $306.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.28. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

In other news, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $103,248.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $97,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,989 shares of company stock worth $359,627. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 287,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 17,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after buying an additional 107,429 shares during the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 922,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after buying an additional 207,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 20,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

