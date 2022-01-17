Brokers Set Expectations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ENTA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $60.00 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.78.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 78,792 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,711.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,306. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.