Brokers Set Expectations for Halliburton’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Halliburton in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HAL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

HAL opened at $28.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 2.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,589 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 773,099 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 118,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,355 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

