Brokers Set Expectations for Shaw Communications, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.61.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.37 billion.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.