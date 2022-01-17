Brokers Set Expectations for Toyota Motor Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.76.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

TM opened at $210.69 on Monday. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $139.29 and a 1-year high of $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.57 and a 200-day moving average of $180.80.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.49. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $68.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 billion.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 164.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the second quarter worth about $206,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

