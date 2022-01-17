Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Short Interest Down 37.8% in December

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the December 15th total of 408,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:RA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.83. The stock had a trading volume of 348,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.38. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $22.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 200.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

