Brown & Brown (BRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brown & Brown to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $67.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

