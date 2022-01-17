BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.54 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00003591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a market cap of $118.87 million and $3.54 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00060518 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00069289 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.46 or 0.07555085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,830.52 or 1.00090867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00068735 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007713 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

