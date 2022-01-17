BTMX (BTMX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $70,882.00

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One BTMX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BTMX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. BTMX has a market capitalization of $345.10 million and approximately $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00056528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BTMX

BTMX is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BTMX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

