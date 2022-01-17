Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of Bumble worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bumble in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble by 4.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $33.25 on Monday. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $84.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bumble in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

