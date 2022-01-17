Bytom (BTM) Reaches Market Cap of $56.05 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $56.05 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bytom has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.00350676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008941 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000863 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,728,413,400 coins and its circulating supply is 1,631,608,044 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

