Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Holdings Increased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,209 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment accounts for approximately 1.1% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Caesars Entertainment worth $242,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.94.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $82.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.67. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

