Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Update

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the December 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

CFWFF traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $4.19. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,137. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFWFF. BMO Capital Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised Calfrac Well Services to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

