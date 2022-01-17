Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Downgraded by Raymond James

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) was downgraded by Raymond James to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.75 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$6.90. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of CFW traded up C$0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.68. 25,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,916. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.73. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of C$2.75 and a one year high of C$6.45. The firm has a market cap of C$213.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$295.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total value of C$1,370,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 829,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,545,606.69.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

