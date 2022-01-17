Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Calibre Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CXB. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calibre Mining in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

TSE CXB opened at C$1.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$622.64 million and a PE ratio of 5.88. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.48.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$99.73 million for the quarter.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

