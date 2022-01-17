California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CALB opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69. California BanCorp has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $175.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.25.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.14 million during the quarter.

California BanCorp Company Profile

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

