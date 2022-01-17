California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,659 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,673,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Honeywell International worth $355,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.0% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HON opened at $217.65 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.64. The firm has a market cap of $149.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.
Honeywell International Company Profile
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
