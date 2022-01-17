California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,659 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,673,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Honeywell International worth $355,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.0% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $217.65 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.64. The firm has a market cap of $149.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

