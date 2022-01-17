California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,193,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,939 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.78% of Newmont worth $336,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth about $255,116,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,637 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,336 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 72.8% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,161 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $232,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,425. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $61.22 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.06. The company has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

