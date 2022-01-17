California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,074 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.77% of Synopsys worth $352,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Synopsys by 255.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 117.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $326.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.92 and its 200 day moving average is $322.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.00.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.