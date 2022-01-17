California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.77% of General Mills worth $279,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,448. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $69.90 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.83.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

