California Public Employees Retirement System Has $355.21 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,673,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Honeywell International worth $355,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $217.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

