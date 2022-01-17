California Public Employees Retirement System Has $363.93 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,006,318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.79% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $363,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.85.

VRTX stock opened at $234.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.79 and a 200-day moving average of $197.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

