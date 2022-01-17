California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,527,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,993 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.60% of Progressive worth $318,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,764 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $109.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.