California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 61,336 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,663,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,336 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.75% of Consolidated Edison worth $193,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ED stock opened at $83.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.21. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.